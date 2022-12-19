B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VTI stock opened at $192.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.