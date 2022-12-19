B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

