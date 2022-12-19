Ballswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,683.76 (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ballswap has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ballswap has a market cap of $57.82 million and $5,683.76 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ballswap

Ballswap’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

