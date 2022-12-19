Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.00.

BSBR stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 205,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

