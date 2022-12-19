Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $246.62 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.75.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

