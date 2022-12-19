BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.29.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.19.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 292,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

