Barclays Trims Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Target Price to $82.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $68.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,238,661 shares worth $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Natixis grew its stake in Ares Management by 72.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 54.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $34,748,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 377.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

