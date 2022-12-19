Barclays Trims StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Target Price to $28.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STEP. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

StepStone Group Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $26.46 on Monday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at $208,661,079.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,612 shares of company stock worth $14,148,577. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,605,000 after buying an additional 653,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

