Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.