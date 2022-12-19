Beacon Financial Group Acquires 1,391 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Novartis by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NVS opened at $90.48 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

