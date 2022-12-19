Beacon Financial Group Acquires Shares of 574,660 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 574,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,899,000 after buying an additional 2,469,783 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after buying an additional 1,064,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after buying an additional 381,853 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO opened at $20.55 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

