Beacon Financial Group Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.94 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.67.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

