Beacon Financial Group Buys 1,432 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,180 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.29 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

