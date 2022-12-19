Beacon Financial Group Buys 229 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $46.56 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.