Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 689,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $142.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

