Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WM opened at $161.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.37.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

