Beacon Financial Group Decreases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

