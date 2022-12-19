Beacon Financial Group Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $267.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

