Beacon Financial Group Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $240.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $240.62.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.