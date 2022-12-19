Beacon Financial Group Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

ADI opened at $166.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average is $156.00.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

