Beacon Financial Group Has $4.61 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

