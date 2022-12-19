Beacon Financial Group Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

