Beacon Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

