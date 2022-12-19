Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,827 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.52 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.