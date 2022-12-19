Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

