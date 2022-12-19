Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,108 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 18.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $217.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

