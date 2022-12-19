Berenberg Bank Lowers NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) to Hold

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($59.47) to €59.80 ($62.95) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NN Group from €47.00 ($49.47) to €50.00 ($52.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NN Group from €50.60 ($53.26) to €53.80 ($56.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. NN Group has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

