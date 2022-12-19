Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 0.3 %

BWMX stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $254.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.