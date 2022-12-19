Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

BWMX stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $254.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

