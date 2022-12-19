BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $16.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

