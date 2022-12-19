Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $192.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.10.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $111.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.58. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,537,218. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 17,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 384,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after acquiring an additional 341,359 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.