Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

BMEA stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $236.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

