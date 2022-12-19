Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Biomea Fusion Stock Performance
BMEA stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $236.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biomea Fusion (BMEA)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.