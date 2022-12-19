BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BB stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 592,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

