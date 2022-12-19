Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Price Performance

Shares of BGB stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.83.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

