Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BGB stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.83.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
