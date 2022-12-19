BMO Capital Markets Lowers LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.14.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 282.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

