BMTC Group Inc. (GBT) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18 on January 5th

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from BMTC Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

BMTC Group Price Performance

BMTC Group stock opened at C$12.61 on Monday. BMTC Group has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$418.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.33.

About BMTC Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

