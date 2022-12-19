Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$330.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 17.41 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$17.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.34.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
