BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BPGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BP. Citigroup upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($6.56) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.79.

BP stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14.

BP (NYSE:BPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

