BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by HSBC

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRFS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that BRF will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BRF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in BRF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of BRF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BRF by 55.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,195,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 425,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

