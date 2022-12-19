Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Purchases $248,000.00 in Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

Shares of BHG stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $357.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,446,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,625,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 3,958,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 499,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 366.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

