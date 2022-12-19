Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Purchases $248,000.00 in Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bright Health Group Price Performance
Shares of BHG stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $357.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,446,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,625,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 3,958,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 499,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 366.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
See Also
