Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Price Target Lowered to $3.75 at Piper Sandler

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BRMK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Broadmark Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $493.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 163,520 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.1% during the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 350,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 131,689 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

