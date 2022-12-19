Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Price Target Lowered to $3.75 at Piper Sandler

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BRMK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Broadmark Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $493.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 163,520 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.1% during the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 350,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 131,689 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
