Brokerages Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Target Price at $10.71

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

AVDL stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $435.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.62. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Insider Activity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 5,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

