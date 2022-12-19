Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) PT at $120.75

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.75.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHH opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

