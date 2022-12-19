Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price at $42.67

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,411 shares of company stock worth $2,499,664. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after buying an additional 2,142,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after buying an additional 880,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 305.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after buying an additional 613,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $25,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.