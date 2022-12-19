Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target at $259.07

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.07.

A number of analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.18, for a total transaction of $947,838.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 4,100 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.18, for a total transaction of $947,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock worth $17,205,073. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $199.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.37. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.64 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.