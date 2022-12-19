Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) PT at $9.44

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,978,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 1,157,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 12.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,254,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after buying an additional 454,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LICY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $894.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

