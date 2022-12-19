Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) PT at GBX 230

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 230 ($2.82).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.88) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.34), for a total value of £573,000 ($702,981.23). In other LondonMetric Property news, insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($156,422.52). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($702,981.23).

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 172 ($2.11) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 209.66. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

