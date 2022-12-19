Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT at $26.85

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNMF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.