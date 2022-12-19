Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price at 6.80

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 6.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

OTLY opened at 1.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.95. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 1.32 and a 1 year high of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.07. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of 183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 209.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

