Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $43.50

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $89,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $243,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,999,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

