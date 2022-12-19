Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $43.50

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $89,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $243,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $40.74.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.