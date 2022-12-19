Brokerages Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) PT at $108.00

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

